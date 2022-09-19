© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Published September 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, we continued our conversation with journalist Danny Fenster about his time in a Burmese prison for reporting on the country's coup d’etat. Then, we are joined by Chalkbeat Detroit reporter Tracie Mauriello and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Education Director Jordan E. Shananaquet to talk about how the culture and history of Michigan’s Native people are being integrated into the classroom. To wrap up the show, we discussed a new investigation from David Enrich of the New York Times about the way that Abbott and its law firm, Jones Day, used aggressive legal tactics to defeat lawsuits from families whose children

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Danny Fenster, journalist and Nieman Fellow at Harvard University
  • Tracie Mauriello, reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit and Bridge Michigan
  • Jordan E. Shananaquet, education director for Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians
  • David Enrich, business investigations editor at The New York Times and author of the book Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump, and the Corruption of Justice.
Tags
Stateside educationNative AmericanDanny FensterBaby Formula
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content