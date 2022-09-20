© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Published September 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
The North American International Auto Show has returned to Detroit after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. A Detroit Crain's Business reporter highlights the changes in attractions and how changing the date from January to September impacts the event. Then, a new documentary film takes a deep dive into the long history of the iconic Boblo boats which, for decades, ferried Metro-Detroiters to and from the Canadian island amusement park. Work continues to restore the original vessels. We end with an insightful discussion about executive privilege with a Michigan law professor who was on the short-list to be Special Master in the Trump document case.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, reporter Crain's Detroit Business
  • Jamon Jordan, historian, city of Detroit
  • Aaron Schillinger, filmmaker, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale
  • Mitchel Sollenberger, author, professor of political science, University of Michigan Dearborn
Stateside Detroit Auto Shownorth american international auto showmichigan auto industryboblo islandspecial masterexecutive privilegeDonald Trump
