Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
The North American International Auto Show has returned to Detroit after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. A Detroit Crain's Business reporter highlights the changes in attractions and how changing the date from January to September impacts the event. Then, a new documentary film takes a deep dive into the long history of the iconic Boblo boats which, for decades, ferried Metro-Detroiters to and from the Canadian island amusement park. Work continues to restore the original vessels. We end with an insightful discussion about executive privilege with a Michigan law professor who was on the short-list to be Special Master in the Trump document case.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Dustin Walsh, reporter Crain's Detroit Business
- Jamon Jordan, historian, city of Detroit
- Aaron Schillinger, filmmaker, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale
- Mitchel Sollenberger, author, professor of political science, University of Michigan Dearborn