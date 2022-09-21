Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

For today’s show, Kristen Shamus broke down the news that Michigan pharmacists may now prescribe birth control pills, increasing the access to contraceptives.

After that, Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North crew brought us a segment about Camp Grayling, the largest National Guard training facility in the nation, and the efforts to expand it even further.

Then, we listened to some poetry from organic blueberry farmer Joan Donaldson about the joys of sharing land with monarch butterflies.

To end the show, we heard about the new art exhibit at Washtenaw County Trial Court, called RE:CLAIM, which will be at the Washtenaw County Courthouse for the next seven weeks.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: