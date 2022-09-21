© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Published September 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
For today’s show, Kristen Shamus broke down the news that Michigan pharmacists may now prescribe birth control pills, increasing the access to contraceptives.

After that, Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North crew brought us a segment about Camp Grayling, the largest National Guard training facility in the nation, and the efforts to expand it even further.

Then, we listened to some poetry from organic blueberry farmer Joan Donaldson about the joys of sharing land with monarch butterflies.

To end the show, we heard about the new art exhibit at Washtenaw County Trial Court, called RE:CLAIM, which will be at the Washtenaw County Courthouse for the next seven weeks.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kristen Shamus, reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Daniel Wanschura, program director, Interlochen Public Radio and Points North host 
  • Michael Livingston, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Joan Donaldson, organic blueberry farmer and poet
  • Tracy Van den Bergh, Washtenaw County Trial Court judge
  • Jamall Bufford, Washtenaw County My Brother’s Keeper project specialist
Abortion Rights in Michigan birth control michigan poets Points North washtenaw county
