Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Published September 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, reporter David Jesse of The Detroit Free Press broke down everything you need to know about the recent confusion happening at Michigan State University surrounding the current administration under President Samuel Stanley. Then, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North explored the fate of Michigan’s last remaining herd of caribou, as well as the reasons behind its rapidly dwindling population. Plus, we heard more about the elusive white bear, a variety of black bear with a white coat, that was recently caught on video on a Michigan trail cam.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • David Jesse, higher education reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Daniel Wanschura, news program director, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Cody Norton, large carnivore specialist, Michigan DNR
  • Austin Ayres, natural resources department, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community
