Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Published September 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we heard more about a new report from MuckRock that found an alarming amount of childcare deserts, areas with more children than available childcare, and how the phenomenon could affect Michigan families. Plus, two editors joined to discuss their new book that examines the gradual revival of Michigan’s storied River Rouge. Then, we spoke with Murtaza Ahmadi, a young Afghani man who came to Michigan after Kabul fell and recently started his studies at Olivet College.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Derek Kravitz, data and investigations editor, MuckRock
  • John H. Hartig, editor, Rouge River Revived: How People Are Bringing Their River Back to Life
  • Jim Graham, editor, Rouge River Revived: How People Are Bringing Their River Back to Life
  • Murtaza Ahmadi, student, Olivet College
