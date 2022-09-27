© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Published September 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, a chill is in the air and absentee voting ballots will soon be on their way. Bridge Michigan reporter Lauren Gibbons broke down what you need to know if you’re voting by mail. Then, artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, the creator of the viral “Stop Telling Women to Smile” project talked to us about how public art can lift up women's experiences and her new exhibit in Ann Arbor. Plus, making sense of mixed economic messages with Michigan State University economist Jason Miller. And don't miss those student loan forgiveness deadlines — certified tax coach Duke Alexander Moore filled us in on how and when to apply.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, state politics and policy reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, New York-based artist and speaker at the U of M's Penny Stamps Speaker Series.
  • Jason Miller, associate professor at MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business
  • Duke Alexander Moore, certified tax coach
absentee ballot Artists student loans economy
