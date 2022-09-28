© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Published September 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, an investigative reporter with The New York Times discussed the recent actions of election deniers in Michigan and how the movement is affecting local election offices this cycle. Then, we heard from an artist and a curator about a new art exhibition inspired by the Flint water crisis which is taking place at three galleries across Michigan. To wrap up, we spoke with the head winemaker at Black Star Farms winery in Leelanau Peninsula to hear more about this year’s fall grape harvest.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Alexandra Berzon, investigative reporter, The New York Times
  • Amber Hassan, poet, multi-disciplinary artist
  • Lee Lutes, head winemaker, Black Star Farms
