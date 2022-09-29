Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Today on Stateside, Tracy Samilton and the Stateside team continued their story about changes to long term medical care under Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law in the epilogue of Collision Course. Then, a Detroit author and journalist discussed her new children’s book that is soon to hit the shelves, and a food magazine editor talked all about a new piece that explores the relationship between the food industry and water. To wrap up, Tammy Coxen and Lester Graham mixed up some show-stopping espresso martinis on a new episode of Cheers!
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter, Michigan Radio
- Stateside Staff
- Desiree Cooper, author, Nothing Special
- Mark Kurlyandchik, editor, Frame Hazel Park
- Tammy Coxen, cocktail mixologist, Tammy’s Tastings
- Lester Graham, reporter, The Environment Report