Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Published September 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Tracy Samilton and the Stateside team continued their story about changes to long term medical care under Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law in the epilogue of Collision Course. Then, a Detroit author and journalist discussed her new children’s book that is soon to hit the shelves, and a food magazine editor talked all about a new piece that explores the relationship between the food industry and water. To wrap up, Tammy Coxen and Lester Graham mixed up some show-stopping espresso martinis on a new episode of Cheers! 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Stateside Staff
  • Desiree Cooper, author, Nothing Special
  • Mark Kurlyandchik, editor, Frame Hazel Park
  • Tammy Coxen, cocktail mixologist, Tammy’s Tastings
  • Lester Graham, reporter, The Environment Report
