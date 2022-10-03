Stateside: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Today on Stateside, we are joined by Michigan Radio’s own, Tracy Samilton to hear about recent developments with the auto no-fault insurance issue and the potential rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court over whether the new rules are constitutional.

Then, professor and author Scott Hershovitz talked about the value of talking to children about philosophy’s and life’s ponderings.

After that, our friends from Points North brought us a segment about the practice of harvesting native wild rice, or manoomin.

To end our Monday, we got an update from MLive’s Sheri McWhirter about the white bear.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: