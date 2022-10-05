© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Published October 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, there's a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that could reshape American elections. We talked about what this might mean for Michigan. Then, we got a glimpse into what it's like navigating the mental health system in Northern Michigan. And, we heard the story of a backyard boxing ring that’s helped men in Menominee find purpose and connection. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Evan Caminker, professor at the University of Michigan School of Law
  • Jessie Olson-Perez, NAMI navigator for NAMI-Grand Traverse
  • John Carlisle, columnist at the Detroit Free Press
Tags
Stateside U.S. Supreme Courtelection lawmental healthboxingElection 2022
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content