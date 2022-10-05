Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
Today on Stateside, there's a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that could reshape American elections. We talked about what this might mean for Michigan. Then, we got a glimpse into what it's like navigating the mental health system in Northern Michigan. And, we heard the story of a backyard boxing ring that’s helped men in Menominee find purpose and connection.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Evan Caminker, professor at the University of Michigan School of Law
- Jessie Olson-Perez, NAMI navigator for NAMI-Grand Traverse
- John Carlisle, columnist at the Detroit Free Press