Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Published October 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody joined to explain the recent decision by a Michigan judge to throw out felony charges against several individuals in the Flint water crisis case. Plus, an activist and poet from Flint shared her thoughts on the recent developments. Then, an executive member of the World Economic Forum discussed the agenda for the upcoming Urban Transformation Summit in Detroit. To wrap up, we heard an update on former Red Wings defensive player Vladimir Konstantinov as part of our continued coverage on Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance laws.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Steve Carmody, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Shea Cobb, Flint activist and poet 
  • Jeff Merritt, head of Urban Transformation and member of the executive committee, World Economic Forum
  • Theresa Ruedisueli, regional director of operations, Arcadia
Stateside Staff
