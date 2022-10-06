Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, a new trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer began this week. We got the breakdown of what prosecutors and the defense are arguing in the case. Plus, a fresh take on supporting Detroit's middle class ahead of a global summit on urban transformation. Also, Michigan Radio's Cheers! team introduced us to a 1960s cocktail recipe that paid homage to the Saturn V rocket. To wrap up, sneakerhead Roland "Ro" Coit told us about the Detroit-themed Air Jordan he designed for Nike.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter and producer for Michigan Radio
  • Anika Goss, CEO of Detroit Future City
  • Lester Graham, reporter for The Environment Report at Michigan Radio
  • Tammy Coxen, mixologist, Tammy's Tastings
  • Roland "Ro" Coit, musician and owner of Burn Rubber sneaker boutique
