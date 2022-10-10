Stateside: Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Today on Stateside, Paul Egan of The Detroit Free Press discussed the paper's investigation into the prison drug pipeline in Michigan. Then, the two people behind the “Lansing Facts” Twitter account dished on their love for Michigan’s capitol city and the origins behind the hometown meme account. Also, Ojibwe writer and visual artist Andrea Carlson talked about her new installation at the Stamps Gallery entitled “Future Cache." The exhibit tells the story of the violent removal of the Cheboiganing (Burt Lake) Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians from their land 122 years ago.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

