Stateside: Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Today on Stateside, Paul Egan of The Detroit Free Press discussed the paper's investigation into the prison drug pipeline in Michigan. Then, the two people behind the “Lansing Facts” Twitter account dished on their love for Michigan’s capitol city and the origins behind the hometown meme account. Also, Ojibwe writer and visual artist Andrea Carlson talked about her new installation at the Stamps Gallery entitled “Future Cache." The exhibit tells the story of the violent removal of the Cheboiganing (Burt Lake) Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians from their land 122 years ago.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Paul Egan, Lansing bureau chief, The Detroit Free Press
  • Craig Terrill, co-creator of the “Lansing Facts”  Twitter account
  • Ty Forquer, co-creator, “Lansing Facts”  Twitter account
  • Andrea Carlson, Ojibwe writer and visual artist
    Stateside On the Road - Lansing Community College
    Join Michigan Radio's April Baer and the Stateside crew for a special "On the Road" event. We'll talk higher education with LCC president, Dr. Steve Robinson.

    Then, we'll have some pre-Halloween fun with the team behind Quality Scary - Lansing's monthly horror show and live comedy show.

    Musician and DJ Joe Hertler will be spinning music all night long and talking about his latest projects. Plus, even more from Lansing's local purveyors of scary stories, scary decor, and spooky fashion. Costumes optional, but fun is mandatory! Join us!

    This is a free Michigan Radio event.
    Stateside goes on the road at Lansing Community College
    Suzanne Belanger
    You can be part of the audience when Stateside goes on the road for a live show from downtown Lansing. Join April Baer for some pre-Halloween fun with Lansing's local purveyors of scary stories, spooky fashion and more. That’s Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. in the Gannon Building at Lansing Community College. The event is free, but space is limited, so register today.
    They were forced off their land. Their homes burned. 118 years later, their descendants fight on.
    Dustin Dwyer
    This is the final part of our series An Idea on the Land. Here's where you can find Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3. On a chilly morning, 118 autumns ago, the…