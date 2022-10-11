Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Today on Stateside, Niraj Warikoo of the Detroit Free Press dissected the culture wars brewing in Dearborn over LGBTQ books in schools. We were also joined by Jackson Wagner, a community activist whose personal story drives his support of inclusive materials for students. Then, we heard how Michigan birder April Campbell set out to make the historically white hobby more accessible for other BIPOC nature lovers.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

