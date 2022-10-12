Stateside: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

We discussed the controversial ShotSpotter in Detroit with Michigan Radio’s Detroit reporter Briana Rice. Last night, the Detroit City Council voted to expand the program, giving it an additional $7 million in funding. After that, we stopped by Pinckney to visit Ore Creek Craft Cider, a local cidery run by Michiganders, and learned a few things about the crafting of the popular beverage. To wrap up, David Welch of Bloomberg News dropped in to discuss his latest book about General Motors CEO Mary Barra, titled “Charging Ahead: General Motors, Mary Barra and the Reinvention of an American Icon.”

