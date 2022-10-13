Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
Today on Stateside, we spoke about the long history of congressional investigations as the Jan. 6 hearings continue. Then, a documentary film about a boxer from Detroit that looks at addiction through a new lens. To wrap up, Politico editor Zack Stanton broke down the ever-changing political landscape of Oakland County, and how it changes the political calculus for both parties.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jennifer Selin, co-director of the Carl Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy
- Michael Ramsdell, director of the documentary We Can Be Heroes
- Taylor Duerr, Detroit boxer and subject of the documentary We Can Be Heroes
- Zack Stanton, deputy editor for Politico