Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Published October 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we spoke about the long history of congressional investigations as the Jan. 6 hearings continue. Then, a documentary film about a boxer from Detroit that looks at addiction through a new lens. To wrap up, Politico editor Zack Stanton broke down the ever-changing political landscape of Oakland County, and how it changes the political calculus for both parties.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jennifer Selin, co-director of the Carl Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy
  • Michael Ramsdell, director of the documentary We Can Be Heroes
  • Taylor Duerr, Detroit boxer and subject of the documentary We Can Be Heroes
  • Zack Stanton, deputy editor for Politico
