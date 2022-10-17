Stateside: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, data journalist Mike Wilkinson gave the latest on the number of COVID cases in Michigan, which appear to be consistently lower across the state. Then, we heard more about the biennial Black Midwest Symposium that is scheduled to take place in Detroit from October 20 through 22. Plus, two guests from Ann Arbor-based Recovery Opioid Overdose Team, or ROOT, joined to discuss data that shows an increase in opioid-related deaths over the past two years.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mike Wilkinson, data journalist, Bridge Michigan
  • Terrion Williamson, associate professor of Black Studies and Gender & Women's Studies, University of Illinois Chicago, director, Black Midwest Symposium
  • Brianna Dobbs, coordinator, Recovery Opioid Overdose Team
  • Andrew Diana, caseworker, Recovery Opioid Overdose Team
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
