Stateside: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Today on Stateside, data journalist Mike Wilkinson gave the latest on the number of COVID cases in Michigan, which appear to be consistently lower across the state. Then, we heard more about the biennial Black Midwest Symposium that is scheduled to take place in Detroit from October 20 through 22. Plus, two guests from Ann Arbor-based Recovery Opioid Overdose Team, or ROOT, joined to discuss data that shows an increase in opioid-related deaths over the past two years.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: