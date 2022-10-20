© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Published October 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
On today’s show, higher education reporter David Jesse gave all of the details on Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley’s recent resignation from MSU. Then, Lansing Community College President Dr. Steve Robinson joined Stateside host April Baer for a special conversation taped at Stateside’s recent event at LCC. Plus, Yuval Sharon of Detroit Opera spoke about his role as artistic director and dished on past, present, and future productions.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Jesse, higher education reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Dr. Steve Robinson, president, Lansing Community College
  • Yuval Sharon, Gary L. Wasserman artistic director, Detroit Opera
