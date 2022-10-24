© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Published October 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Debbie Mikula of the Michigan Library Association joined to discuss a recent increase in complaints to libraries concerning the material in books and their suitability for children. Then, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North podcast explored some of the recent efforts by scientists to combat the issue of invasive mussels in the Great Lakes. Plus, another IPR feature dove into the world of Michigan’s largest native fruit, the paw paw. To wrap up, an author from Waterloo Township, Michigan, dished on her first book, Out of Esau: A Novel.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Debbie Mikula, executive director, Michigan Library Association
  • Jill Jordan Sieder, producer, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Daniel Wanschura, editor and host, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Cheryl Bartz, Red Pine Radio contributor, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Michelle Webster Hein, author
Tags
Stateside bookschildren's booksbook reviewbanned booksInterlocheniprquagga musselsinvasive musselszebra musselsmusselsGreat LakesPaw PawauthorMichigan authors
