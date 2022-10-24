Stateside: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Today on Stateside, Debbie Mikula of the Michigan Library Association joined to discuss a recent increase in complaints to libraries concerning the material in books and their suitability for children. Then, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North podcast explored some of the recent efforts by scientists to combat the issue of invasive mussels in the Great Lakes. Plus, another IPR feature dove into the world of Michigan’s largest native fruit, the paw paw. To wrap up, an author from Waterloo Township, Michigan, dished on her first book, Out of Esau: A Novel.

Novel by Michelle Webster-Hein

.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: