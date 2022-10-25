Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Today on Stateside, we spoke with investigative reporter Violet Ikonomova about the spike in juvenile shooting deaths across Detroit. A recent Detroit Free Press investigation found that the number of people 17 and younger killed by guns in Detroit in during the pandemic is triple what is was from 2017 through 2019. We also heard about Benton Harbor's success replacing its lead water pipes. Plus, a conversation with Emily Busch, an Oxford High School parent who's running for office.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

