Stateside: Oct. 26, 2022

Today on Stateside, Zoe Clark of It’s Just Politics gave a recap of went down at last night’s second and final debate between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. Then, reporter Dustin Dwyer recapped the verdicts in the case against three men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Plus, Michigan Radio health reporter Kate Wells gave an inside look at an abortion clinic in Metro Detroit and the recent challenges being faced by staff and patients. To wrap up, a medical doctor joined to share her insights on abortion care and how the field has changed after the fall of Roe vs. Wade.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: