Stateside: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Published October 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, reporter Julie Byckowicz of The Wall Street Journal spoke about her recent piece on abortion politics in the West Michigan town of Ada. Then, filmmaker Nate Thompson joined to discuss his horror film The Dead Record. Plus, Jon Moshier of Modern Music on WDET talked about all things spooky music.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Julie Bykowicz, reporter, The Wall Street Journal
  • Nate Thompson, filmmaker
  • Jon Moshier, host, Modern Music on WDET
