Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Published November 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, abortion and the economy are at the top of voters' minds as we head into the midterm elections next week, but how might environmental policies shape votes? Plus, a look at what we can learn from the nation’s most powerful laser. And, Interlochen Public Radio brings us the story of a dramatic rescue attempt in the frigid waters of Lake Superior.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kelly House, environment reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Daniel Wanschura, program director at Interlochen Public Radio. Find more reporting from IPR's program Points North here.
  • Paul Campbell, ZEUS Target Area Link Scientist at the University of Michigan Center for Ultrafast Optical Science
