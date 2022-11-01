Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Today on Stateside, abortion and the economy are at the top of voters' minds as we head into the midterm elections next week, but how might environmental policies shape votes? Plus, a look at what we can learn from the nation’s most powerful laser. And, Interlochen Public Radio brings us the story of a dramatic rescue attempt in the frigid waters of Lake Superior.

