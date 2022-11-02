© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

Published November 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Crain’s Detroit Business reporter Dustin Walsh discussed a recent surge in pediatric cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, which has caused a shortage of children’s hospital beds in Michigan. Then, a curator joined to talk about an exhibit on the history of Native American photography and photographs taken of indigenous people. Plus, we took a behind the scenes look at a pregnancy crisis center in Metro Detroit that aims to prevent abortions.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Lindsey Willow Smith, undergraduate student in history and museum studies, University of Michigan and member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians
  • April Baer, host, Stateside
  • April Van Buren, producer, Stateside
Stateside Children's Healthhospitalshospital capacityNative Americannative americansindigenous peopleIndigenousphotographyabortionAbortion Rights in Michiganpregnancy
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
