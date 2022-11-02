Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022
Today on Stateside, Crain’s Detroit Business reporter Dustin Walsh discussed a recent surge in pediatric cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, which has caused a shortage of children’s hospital beds in Michigan. Then, a curator joined to talk about an exhibit on the history of Native American photography and photographs taken of indigenous people. Plus, we took a behind the scenes look at a pregnancy crisis center in Metro Detroit that aims to prevent abortions.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Dustin Walsh, reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
- Lindsey Willow Smith, undergraduate student in history and museum studies, University of Michigan and member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians
- April Baer, host, Stateside
- April Van Buren, producer, Stateside