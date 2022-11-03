Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, two Michigan teachers shared their experience seeking an abortion in Michigan after their baby received a devastating diagnosis. Also, Daniel Wanschura gave an update on a recent U.S. Coast Guard medevac rescue of a crew member from a freighter in Lake Superior. Plus, the director of Grand Rapids arts collective “The Diatribe” dished on a new project to expand affordable housing options in Grand Rapids.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michael, teacher in Mid-Michigan
  • Erin, teacher in Mid-Michigan
  • Daniel Wanschura, program director at Interlochen Public Radio News
  • Marcel "Fabel" Price, executive director of The Diatribe in Grand Rapids
Stateside abortionAbortion Rights in Michiganhousinghousing shortageGrand Rapidslake superiorU.S. Coast Guardfreighter
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
