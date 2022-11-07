Stateside: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's political director Zoe Clark joined for a final politics debrief and observations before election day on Tuesday, November 8. Plus, a postcard from Stateside assistant producer Ellie Katz. She took a look at a unique exhibit featuring an interactive 3D ballot. Then, two journalists shared their recent piece that investigated homes with lead paint that have been acquired by the Detroit Land Bank Authority. To wrap up, a writer and media strategist told the story of Henry Ford’s obscure and short-lived yet impactful political career.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: