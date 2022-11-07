© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's political director Zoe Clark joined for a final politics debrief and observations before election day on Tuesday, November 8. Plus, a postcard from Stateside assistant producer Ellie Katz. She took a look at a unique exhibit featuring an interactive 3D ballot. Then, two journalists shared their recent piece that investigated homes with lead paint that have been acquired by the Detroit Land Bank Authority. To wrap up, a writer and media strategist told the story of Henry Ford’s obscure and short-lived yet impactful political career.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, political director, Michigan Radio
  • Ellie Katz, Stateside assistant producer, Michigan Radio
  • Aaron Mondry, reporter, Outlier Media 
  • Nina Ignaczak, founder, publisher, and executive editor, Planet Detroit
  • Roger Kerson, writer and media strategist
Stateside electionPoliticsmichigan politicsstate politicsInside Michigan Politicsballotballot proposalslead paintleadLead poisoningland bankdetroit land bankHenry FordFord
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
