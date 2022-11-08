© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Published November 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST
Today on Stateside, two reporters shared key ways renters in Detroit can protect themselves and their money from negligent landlords. We also spoke with Brittany Luse, the new host of NPR's It's Been a Minute about her Michigan roots and helping elevate Black voices in the podcasting world. Plus, we talked to a Detroit day care owner about her effort to meet the growing demand for 24-hour child care.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Briana Rice, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Nisa Khan, data reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Brittany Luse, host, It's Been a Minute
  • Jennifer Brookland, reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Betty Henderson, owner, Angels of Essence Day Care
Tags
Stateside rental marketarts and culturepodcastchild careday care
