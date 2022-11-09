Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

On today's show, It's Just Politics host Zoe Clark and Michigan Public Radio Network correspondent Rick Pluta joined to recap the results of Michigan's 2022 midterm elections. Plus, two political messaging strategists measure up this year in Michigan politics and give some advice to both parties going forward. Then, Michigan Radio's Grand Rapids reporter Dustin Dwyer gave the details on Hillary Scholten's historic victory in Michigan's third congressional district. To wrap up, an advocate and organizer for proposal three spoke about the efforts that went into generating support for the ballot measure that led to its passing.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: