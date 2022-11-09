© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Published November 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
stateside new full show post

On today's show, It's Just Politics host Zoe Clark and Michigan Public Radio Network correspondent Rick Pluta joined to recap the results of Michigan's 2022 midterm elections. Plus, two political messaging strategists measure up this year in Michigan politics and give some advice to both parties going forward. Then, Michigan Radio's Grand Rapids reporter Dustin Dwyer gave the details on Hillary Scholten's historic victory in Michigan's third congressional district. To wrap up, an advocate and organizer for proposal three spoke about the efforts that went into generating support for the ballot measure that led to its passing.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, host, It's Just Politics
  • Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Adrian Hemond, co-founder and partner, Grassroots Midwest
  • John Sellek, founder and CEO, Harbor Strategic
  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Danielle Atkinson, founding director, Mothering Justice
Tags
Stateside election resultsElection Daynovember electionlocal electionsgubernatorial electionabortionAbortion Rights in Michigan
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content