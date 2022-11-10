© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Published November 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
Today on Stateside, State Representative Donna Lasinski spoke about the shift in power to the Democrats within Michigan’s State House of Representatives following this year’s midterm elections. Plus, State Senator Jim Ananich joined to discuss the coming political changes in the State Senate after a successful election season for Michigan Democrats.

Detroit-based concept artist Tim Flattery talked about his recent work on Marvel’s Black Panther 2, as well as his recent appointment as Provost of Detroit’s College for Creative Studies. Then, Hillary Scholten discussed her win over John Gibbs, which will make her the first woman to represent West Michigan’s Third District in the United States House of Representatives. To wrap up, a feature from Stateside’s Rachel Ishikawa tells the story of a Japanese “war bride” who made Michigan her home.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rep. Donna Lasinski, Democratic Leader, Michigan State House of Representatives
  • Senator Jim Ananich, Democratic Leader, Michigan State Senate
  • Tim Flattery, concept artist and provost, College for Creative Studies
  • Hillary Scholten, Representative-elect, U.S. House of Representatives District 3
  • Rachel Ishikawa, Stateside podcast producer, Michigan Radio
election, election results, michigan democrats, Democratic Party, Michigan Democratic Party, michigan congress, michigan state senate, US House of Representatives, Politics, Detroit, film, veterans day
