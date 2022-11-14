Stateside: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

We are visited by Stateside regular and MLive reporter Simon Schuster to hear a little about what money was being spent by who in key Congressional races. Then, we hear from the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio about the gales of November and harnessing the Great Lakes wind for renewable energy. Then we hear an essay about coming to the aid of a lost moth by Tamar Charney. Finally, we close out with a study about the different legislative policies that Detroit voters view as most important.

