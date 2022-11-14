© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

Published November 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
We are visited by Stateside regular and MLive reporter Simon Schuster to hear a little about what money was being spent by who in key Congressional races. Then, we hear from the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio about the gales of November and harnessing the Great Lakes wind for renewable energy. Then we hear an essay about coming to the aid of a lost moth by Tamar Charney. Finally, we close out with a study about the different legislative policies that Detroit voters view as most important.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Simon Schuster, MLive political reporter
  • Dan Wanschura, Points North host
  • Patrick Shea, Interlochen Public Radio and Points North reporter
  • Tamar Charney, consulting senior supervising producer for Throughline
  • Lydia Wileden, associate researcher at Detroit Metro Area Communities Study
Stateside StatesideElection 2022InterlochenThe MothDetroitpolicy revision
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
