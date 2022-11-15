Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Now that Proposal 3 has passed, we discussed what's next for anti-abortion groups in the state. Plus, it's officially hunting season. We heard about how two Michigan women formed an unlikely friendship thanks to deer hunting. Then, a look at how Gen Z is stepping into its political power. We dove into how Gen Z voters showed up at the polls this election and caught up with a newly-elected young lawmaker.

GUESTS:

  • Rick Pluta, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Zavia Ferguson, actress and entrepreneur
  • Beth Gruden, vice chair, Michigan Wildlife Council
  • Jasper Martus, 69th District representative-elect
  • Taylor Bowie, news intern, Michigan Radio
  • Samuel Dodge, reporter, MLive
Stateside anti-abortionAbortion Rights in Michigandeer huntinghuntersGen Znew votersvoter turnoutGenesee County
