Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Michigan's legislative districts looked a little different this year after a voter-approved citizen redistricting commission redrew congressional and state legislative borders. We heard about how this affected Black voters in metro Detroit.

Then, we checked in the DNR about the start of deer hunting season. We also met the founder of Wired Off-Road, an company that sells kits to convert your gas-powered dirt bike to electric. Plus, a reporter joined us to break down the controversy over a clean energy project in mid-Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

