Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Published November 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
Michigan's legislative districts looked a little different this year after a voter-approved citizen redistricting commission redrew congressional and state legislative borders. We heard about how this affected Black voters in metro Detroit.

Then, we checked in the DNR about the start of deer hunting season. We also met the founder of Wired Off-Road, an company that sells kits to convert your gas-powered dirt bike to electric. Plus, a reporter joined us to break down the controversy over a clean energy project in mid-Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

  • Alyssa Burr, statewide politics reporter, MLive
  • Adam Hollier, Michigan State Senator in the 2nd district
  • Dustin Isenhoff, marketing researcher, Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • David Kloiber, co-founder of Wired Off-Road
  • Ron French, enterprise reporter and associate editor, Bridge Michigan
Stateside redistricting commissionElection 2022DetroitDNRdeer huntingElectric bikesclean energywind energy
