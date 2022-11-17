© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Published November 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
Today on Stateside, a political correspondent discussed Gary Peters’ work heading the Senate Democrats fundraising committee. Then, an Indigenous health professional gave details on a program that provides home nursing visits for Native moms and their families. Plus, the owner of Detroit sneaker exchange shop, Fahrenheit 313, shared his story of opening a brick and mortar shop just three days before the first COVID-19 lockdown began.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Todd Spangler, Washington correspondent, The Detroit Free Press
  • Lisa Martin, curriculum director, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health
  • Frederick Paul II, founder and owner, Fahrenheit 313
Stateside Gary Petersmichigan politicsPoliticshealthwomen's healthnative americansindigenous peopleDetroit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
