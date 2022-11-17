Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Today on Stateside, a political correspondent discussed Gary Peters’ work heading the Senate Democrats fundraising committee. Then, an Indigenous health professional gave details on a program that provides home nursing visits for Native moms and their families. Plus, the owner of Detroit sneaker exchange shop, Fahrenheit 313, shared his story of opening a brick and mortar shop just three days before the first COVID-19 lockdown began.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: