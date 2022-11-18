© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Published November 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
On the final show of the week, we were joined by Michigan State Professor Emeritus Charley Ballard and University of Michigan economic forecaster Daniil Manaenkov. They discussed that the state of the economy and tried to explain why groceries prices are so high. Then, we turned to talking about one of the best wintertime activities– skiing and snowboarding. Crystal Mountain CEO John Melcher talked about the season of skiing that lies ahead. And heard about an operatic adaptation of Faust that's closing this weekend.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Charley Ballard, professor emeritus of economics at Michigan State University
  • Daniil Manaenkov, economic forecaster at the University of Michigan
  • John Melcher, CEO of Crystal Mountain ski resort

  • Yuval Sharon, Gary L. Wasserman artistic director, Detroit Opera

