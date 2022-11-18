Stateside: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

On the final show of the week, we were joined by Michigan State Professor Emeritus Charley Ballard and University of Michigan economic forecaster Daniil Manaenkov. They discussed that the state of the economy and tried to explain why groceries prices are so high. Then, we turned to talking about one of the best wintertime activities– skiing and snowboarding. Crystal Mountain CEO John Melcher talked about the season of skiing that lies ahead. And heard about an operatic adaptation of Faust that's closing this weekend.

