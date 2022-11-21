Stateside: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
To begin the week, we had Julio Martinez, who represents the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, and Shanna Shananquet of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians explained a new agreement between three Native nations to start a construction and property management company. Then, we talked to David Siev, a filmmaker who shared his family's story from Cambodia to trying to create a new life in Bad Axe. Finally, we turned to a conversation about a new initiative for rural communities to make court procedures a little smoother through a jobs and other programs.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Shanna Shananquet, Odawa Holdings Executive Director and citizen of Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians
- Julio Martinez, chief executive officer of Mno-Bmadsen and represents the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians
- David Siev, director of Bad Axe
- Judge Michelle Rick, judge of Michigan's 4th District Court of Appeals
- Matt Wiese, prosecutor for Marquette County
- Patrick Crowley, public defender in Marquette County