© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Published November 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST
stateside new full show post

To begin the week, we had Julio Martinez, who represents the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, and Shanna Shananquet of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians explained a new agreement between three Native nations to start a construction and property management company. Then, we talked to David Siev, a filmmaker who shared his family's story from Cambodia to trying to create a new life in Bad Axe. Finally, we turned to a conversation about a new initiative for rural communities to make court procedures a little smoother through a jobs and other programs.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Shanna Shananquet, Odawa Holdings Executive Director and citizen of Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians
  • Julio Martinez, chief executive officer of Mno-Bmadsen and represents the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians
  • David Siev, director of Bad Axe
  • Judge Michelle Rick, judge of Michigan's 4th District Court of Appeals
  • Matt Wiese, prosecutor for Marquette County
  • Patrick Crowley, public defender in Marquette County
Tags
Stateside Statesidecriminal justicefilmMarquette
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content