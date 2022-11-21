Stateside: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

To begin the week, we had Julio Martinez, who represents the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, and Shanna Shananquet of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians explained a new agreement between three Native nations to start a construction and property management company. Then, we talked to David Siev, a filmmaker who shared his family's story from Cambodia to trying to create a new life in Bad Axe. Finally, we turned to a conversation about a new initiative for rural communities to make court procedures a little smoother through a jobs and other programs.

