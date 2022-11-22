© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Published November 22, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
Many Michigan automakers are well into their EV transition. Kicking off today's show, a reporter discussed what a divided Congress means for Ford and GM's electric future. We also got the scoop on one of the state's greatest comeback stories: the wild turkey. Plus, it's football season. The Michigan History Center joined us for the tale of a 1970 pickup game that took an unusual turn. Then, a brief update on the Patmos library in West Michigan. We ended with an essay written and read by a survivor of the Oxford High School shooting.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

  • Riley Beggin, reporter, The Detroit News
  • Al Stewart, director, Nimrod Education Center at Hillsdale College
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist, Michigan History Center
  • Zoe Touray, gun reform activist,
Stateside Staff
