Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Today on Stateside, we discussed the impending national rail strike, and what it could mean for Michigan's chemical and agricultural industries. We also spoke with Detroit rock legend Wayne Kramer, co-founder of the band MC5. Plus, we revisited a conversation about plans for a passenger rail line that would connect southeast Michigan to the north side of the state.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Chuck Lippstreu, president, Michigan Agri-Business Association
  • John Dulmes, executive director, Michigan Chemistry Council
  • Wayne Kramer, founding member of Detroit-based rock band MC5
  • Carolyn Ulstad, transportation program manager, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities
  • Carrie Thompson, executive director, Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority
Stateside railroadlabor unionspunk rockMC5Detroit musicpassenger railnorthern michiganMichigan agriculture
