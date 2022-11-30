Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, exactly one year after the shooting at Oxford High School that left four dead and seven injured, a legal expert joined to give an update on the legal case against the shooter and his parents. Then, an Ann Arbor birding enthusiast shared her story of creating a birding group for people of color in Michigan. Plus, two guests discussed teen mental health and the growing need for mental healthcare access among youth.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tresa Baldas, legal affairs reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Dr. April Campbell, founder,  BIPOC Birders of Michigan
  • Koby Levin, reporter, Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Debra Brinson, executive director, School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan
