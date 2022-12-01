Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio community engagement reporter Jamie Simmons joined us for a conversation about the need for more culturally competent therapists and therapists of color—and how some professionals are working to expand the field. Then, we revisited the story of how a backyard boxing ring in the U.P. helped men find purpose and connection. Plus, two education experts on how project-based learning can fill gaps in traditional education.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

