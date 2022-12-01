© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Published December 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio community engagement reporter Jamie Simmons joined us for a conversation about the need for more culturally competent therapists and therapists of color—and how some professionals are working to expand the field. Then, we revisited the story of how a backyard boxing ring in the U.P. helped men find purpose and connection. Plus, two education experts on how project-based learning can fill gaps in traditional education.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jamie Simmons, community engagement reporter, Michigan Radio
  • John Carlisle, columnist, Detroit Free Press
  • Matinga Ragatz, education consultant and Stateside commentator
  • Mike Kaechele, teacher and education consultant in West Michigan
Tags
Stateside therapycommunity mental healthracial healingLGBTQUpper Peninsulaboxingeducationeducation reform
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content