Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Published December 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST
To end the week, we revisited a segment with MLive’s Garret Ellison about a nickel mine in Marquette that is helping put Michigan ahead in electric vehicle production. Then we hear about a documentary film which takes a deep dive into the Boblo boats, relics of when Detroit was a capital of industry and Bois Blanc Island was an amusement park.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Garret Ellison, MLive reporter
  • Aaron Schillinger, filmmaker  behind the new documentary Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale
  • Jamon Jordan, City of Detroit historian
