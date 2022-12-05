Stateside: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Today on Stateside, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News joined to discuss a new investigative story that examined the dealings of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield with various lobbying groups. Then, Michigan author Anne-Marie Oomen discussed her new book, As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book, which uses lived experiences to explore a complicated relationship between a mother and daughter. Plus, we heard more about the new online betting and iGaming partnership between Michigan State University Athletics and Caesars Sportsbook.

