Stateside: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Today on Stateside, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News joined to discuss a new investigative story that examined the dealings of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield with various lobbying groups. Then, Michigan author Anne-Marie Oomen discussed her new book, As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book, which uses lived experiences to explore a complicated relationship between a mother and daughter. Plus, we heard more about the new online betting and iGaming partnership between Michigan State University Athletics and Caesars Sportsbook.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter, The Detroit News
  • Anne-Marie Oomen, author
  • Andrew Little, journalism student, Columbia University
  • Walt Bogdanich, special projects reporter, The New York Times
Stateside lee chatfieldlobbyingMichigan authorsmichigan bookssports bettinggamblingonline gamblingMichigan StateMichigan State University
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
