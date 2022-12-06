© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Published December 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
stateside new full show post

On today's show, we talked football in Michigan as the Wolverines prepare for the collage football playoffs and the Detroit Lions have a long shot post-season opportunity. Plus, two U-M chemical researchers discussed how they're discovering ways to repurpose previously un-reusable PVC plastics. Then, we heard from a Michigan photographer who dreams of capturing Lake Michigan at its gnarliest. We ended with an update on why and where recounts on state ballot proposals 2 and 3 are beginning.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, sports columnist, The Detroit News
  • Anne McNeil, chemistry professor, University of Michigan
  • Danielle Fagnani, chemist and applied research scientist
  • Dan Wanshura, Points North podcast host and producer for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Brad Reed, photographer
  • Rick Pluta, senior correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network
Tags
Stateside Detroit Lionsresearch & developmentrecyclingpvcplasticslake michiganphotographyrecountBallot Issues 2022surfing
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content