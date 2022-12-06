Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
On today's show, we talked football in Michigan as the Wolverines prepare for the collage football playoffs and the Detroit Lions have a long shot post-season opportunity. Plus, two U-M chemical researchers discussed how they're discovering ways to repurpose previously un-reusable PVC plastics. Then, we heard from a Michigan photographer who dreams of capturing Lake Michigan at its gnarliest. We ended with an update on why and where recounts on state ballot proposals 2 and 3 are beginning.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- John Niyo, sports columnist, The Detroit News
- Anne McNeil, chemistry professor, University of Michigan
- Danielle Fagnani, chemist and applied research scientist
- Dan Wanshura, Points North podcast host and producer for Interlochen Public Radio
- Brad Reed, photographer
- Rick Pluta, senior correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network