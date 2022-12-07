© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Published December 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
Today on Stateside, we heard more about how redistricting impacted the results of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. Then, Michigan artist and musician Dana Nyson discussed his debut full length album “Openings”, which came eight years after his first E.P. release in 2014. Plus, journalist David Wolman dished on his new article that told the story of a man from Grand Rapids who went missing after traveling to the South Pacific to start a new society.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Clara Hendrickson, reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Matt Grossman, director, Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University
  • Dana Nyson, artist, musician, graphic designer
  • David Wolman, journalist and author
Stateside electionelection resultsnovember electionredistrictingmusicMichigan musicGrand Rapids
