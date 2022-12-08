Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Today on Stateside, State Senator Adam Hollier discussed a resolution to place a statue of former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young inside the congressional statuary hall in Washington D.C., which recently received unanimous approval in the Michigan State House of Representatives. Then, two guests joined to give details on an upcoming student game showcase event that aims to shine a light on video game development in the Midwest.

A special feature from Interlochen Public Radio examined new proposals and arguments surrounding state hunting and fishing limits in the Upper Peninsula. To wrap up, an automotive journalist gave details on a compact car part shortage that has left many Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus owners searching for solutions.

