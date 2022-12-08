© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Published December 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, State Senator Adam Hollier discussed a resolution to place a statue of former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young inside the congressional statuary hall in Washington D.C., which recently received unanimous approval in the Michigan State House of Representatives. Then, two guests joined to give details on an upcoming student game showcase event that aims to shine a light on video game development in the Midwest.

A special feature from Interlochen Public Radio examined new proposals and arguments surrounding state hunting and fishing limits in the Upper Peninsula. To wrap up, an automotive journalist gave details on a compact car part shortage that has left many Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus owners searching for solutions.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Senator Adam Hollier, state legislator, Michigan District 2
  • Corbin Reeves, co-chair, Ann Arbor chapter of the International Game Developers Association
  • Austin Yarger, co-chair, Ann Arbor chapter of the International Game Developers Association
  • Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive journalist, The Detroit Free Press
Tags
Stateside Coleman A. Youngstatuemichigan state senatemichigan congressDetroitFordgamingvideo gamescarshuntinghunting licenseUpper Peninsula
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content