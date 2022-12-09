© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Published December 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
It was announced last night that the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine would be acquiring mid-Michigan’s Sparrow Health. Crain’s Detroit reporter Dustin Walsh joined the show to break down what that means for the two regional healthcare providers. Ending the show for the week, Rey Pador, who was recently hired into the College for Creative Studies’ Department of Fashion, stopped by and talked about influences and design.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

  • Dustin Walsh, reporter for Crain's Detroit
  • Rey Pador, associate professor for apparel design at College for Creative Studies
Stateside Statesidemid-MichiganAnn Arborsparrow hospitalhealth careCollege for Creative Studiesfashion
