Stateside: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

It was announced last night that the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine would be acquiring mid-Michigan’s Sparrow Health. Crain’s Detroit reporter Dustin Walsh joined the show to break down what that means for the two regional healthcare providers. Ending the show for the week, Rey Pador, who was recently hired into the College for Creative Studies’ Department of Fashion, stopped by and talked about influences and design.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

