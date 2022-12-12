© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

By Stateside Staff
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
University of Michigan infectious diseases physician Preeti Malani started the week for us and discussed the ways that people are getting sick this holiday season and how to prevent that from happening to you and your loved ones. Then, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio share two segments: the first is about one of the 20 people to ever hike the entirety of the North Country Trail, the second is about a Frankfort holiday wreath maker. Then, we heard about the United Auto Workers election with the Detroit News’ Daniel Howes. To end the show, Jessica Lannon, a Sparrow Hospital nurse and union representative, talks about the new acquisition by Michigan Medicine.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Preeti Malani, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Points North
  • Patrick Shea, producer of Points North
  • Leslie Hamp, producer at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Daniel Howse, senior editor, business columnist at Detroit News
  • Jessica Lannon, registered nurse at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital and Grievance chair for the Professional Employees Council of Sparrow Hospital
