Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Today on Stateside, a discussion about Michigan's third-grade reading law, and new research that shows the law is causing more Black and low-income students to be held back than their white and wealthier peers. Then, an update on "District Detroit" and its latest development plans for the area surrounding Little Caesars Arena. Plus, a conversation with newly-appointed judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado, the first Native person to serve on the Michigan Court of Appeals.

  • Koby Levin, reporter, Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Malachi Barrett, reporter, BridgeDetroit
  • Allie Greenleaf Maldonado, judge, Michigan Court of Appeals
Stateside education reformeducation gapthird grade readingread by grade 3detroit developmentLittle Caesars ArenaCourt of AppealsLittle Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indiansnative american boarding schools
