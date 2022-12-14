© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2022

By Stateside Staff
Published December 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, we re-listened to some our favorite shows about the arts from last year. To start, we heard about a renowned landscape artist who helped design gardens on Belle Isle. After that, multimedium artist Mother Cyborg, A.K.A Diana Nucera, who discussed her quilt exhibit that was on display in July. To wrap up, artist Scott Hocking explained his inspiration, process and transformation for his site-specific sculptures.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Piet Oudolf, landscape designer
  • Diana Nucera, (Mother Cyborg), musician, technologist, community organizer, educator
  • Scott Hocking, Detroit Sculptor
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
