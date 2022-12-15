© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

By Stateside Staff
Published December 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
Today on Stateside, we talked about Michigan's status as a "climate haven" — and why we've already seen an influx of new residents and out-of-staters buying land because of it. Then, a conversation with a comedian on how stand-up helped him process some of the darkest times of his life. Plus, our associate producer, Ronia Cabansag sat in on an evening of indigenous and traditional music from the southern Philippines, and spoke with the lecturer behind the performance. And our friends from Cheers! signed off with a holiday cocktail recipe.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lindsay Moore, reporter, MLive
  • Sheri McWhirter, environment reporter, MLive
  • Ben Wasserman, comedian
  • Ronia Cabansag, Stateside associate producer, Michigan Radio
  • Gean Vincent Almendras, lecturer, University of Michigan Philippine Music Ensemble
  • Lester Graham, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Tammy Coxen, cocktail mixologist
Stateside climate changeclimate readymigrationcomedygriefmonroePhilippinesFilipino Americansindigenous peopleperformance artmusicCheers!craft cocktails
