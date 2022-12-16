© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

By Stateside Staff
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
After President Joe Biden signed in the Respect for Marriage Act this week, we decided to have on Stateside regular Rick Pluta about the history of gay marriage policy in Michigan. Then, the owners of the store Book Beat joined the show to discuss the books that are best for listeners to give as gifts this holiday season.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio capitol correspondent
  • Cary Loren, owner of Book Beat
  • Colleen Krammer, owner of Book Beat
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
